Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Extra $600 in California unemployment benefits start Sunday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Starting Sunday, people who are unemployed in California will get an extra $600 a week.

The boost in unemployment benefits is part of the federal stimulus package approved by Congress.

"Many Californians are feeling the effects of this pandemic, and this added benefit is very important to our workers so they have needed resources during this difficult time," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement on Thursday.

RELATED: Californians may have developed some herd immunity to coronavirus last year, Stanford team theorizes

Newsom said the state processed 2.3 million new claims in the last month. That was more than all the claims filed in 2019.

The higher benefits are earmarked to last for four months.


Want to see unemployment numbers in a larger window? Click here

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financecaliforniacoronavirus californiaeconomycoronaviruscovid 19 pandemicunemploymentcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms 12 additional deaths
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Show More
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
Bay Area front-line workers receive high-flying salute
Newsom says counties can begin reopening in-store retail shopping
'Hero' UPS driver stops to fix American flag
More TOP STORIES News