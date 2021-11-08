7 On Your Side

Here's how to score holiday travel deals, experts weigh in

December holiday flights are still available at good prices, but you better book fast
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Here's how to score holiday travel deals

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The pandemic is slowing down, so travel is looking up, but what will it cost you to take that trip?

7 On Your Side's Michael Finney asked three experts: Kelly Rizzo, host of Eat Travel Rock and spokesperson for Hotwire, Willis Orlando from Scott's Cheap Flights, and Bay Area-based travel blogger, Lia Garcia, from Practical Wanderlust.

All three say it may seem like prices are skyrocketing, but they really aren't that bad.

"I've noticed the prices have been down for about the last year or so," says Lia Garcia, "and so it could be the prices are going back to normal levels and we've just all gotten used to them being dirt cheap."

RELATED: Credit card miles likely to lose value as travel surges

Willis Orlando agrees with that assessment.

"It feels high because prices were so rock bottom in the middle of this thing," Orlando says, "but prices are still depressed a little bit from where they were, though rising."

Orlando says domestic flights are going up quickly but international fares remain a bargain.

RELATED: Consumers leave rewards on the table when they don't use credit card points

Kelly Rizzo says that's because demand is being meet with supply.

"So many places are opening up right now and, for instance, like United Airlines just announced at least 22 new international routes, starting in early 2022," she says. "Prices, I think, at least for flights, are going to still be pretty reasonable because demand is increasing tremendously, but also they're adding back all those routes."

The US Travel Association keeps track of prices and predicts the cost of travel will increase less than 7% in 2022.

If you want to book a flight to get home with your family for Thanksgiving, it is going to cost you... the flights are filling up fast. However, if you want to head to a Mexico beach you can get a round trip flight for $275. You can go to Europe for one or two hundred dollars more.

RELATED: Thinking of traveling soon? Expert shares tips on how to navigate pandemic travel

December holiday flights are still available at good prices, but you better book fast.

And for winter travel, spring and summer here's how our experts say you can land a deal.

RELATED: QUICK TIP: Which hotels have the best rewards?

Garcia tells 7 On Your Side, "My favorite way to save money on travel in general is by traveling to the places that people don't want to go, or traveling to places that people do want to go during the time periods that they don't want to go, so that's called traveling in the offseason."

Rizzo says to remember that hotels can be the largest part of your travel budget. She says use a service like Hotwire and search for last-minute deals.

"Which is really cool," she says, "because you can save up to 60% on these hotels and you can get a four or five star hotel for like a two or three star price."

"We're in a really golden moment for booking flights to Europe, it's a great time to do it," says Orlando. "How do you get a deal? You have to be vigilant. Be prepared and be ready to jump on it, you know, the lower the price is, the faster it goes away."

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Have a question for Michael and the 7 On Your Side team? Fill out the form HERE! 7OYS's consumer hotline is a free consumer mediation service for those in the San Francisco Bay Area. We assist individuals with consumer-related issues; we cannot assist on cases between businesses, or cases involving family law, criminal matters, landlord/tenant disputes, labor issues, or medical issues. Please review our FAQ here. As a part of our process in assisting you, it is necessary that we contact the company / agency you are writing about. If you do not wish us to contact them, please let us know right away, as it will affect our ability to work on your case. Due to the high volume of emails we receive, please allow 3-5 business days for a response.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelsan franciscovacationtravelair travelconsumer watchu.s. & worlddeals7 on your sideconsumerconsumer concernscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
South Bay FedEx backlog causes concern as holidays near
Self-employed must prove they deserved EDD benefits or pay it all back
Are high-end watches a good investment? What you need to know
Here's how to avoid any mishaps with your Amazon returns
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
Show More
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Fundraising drive to help families with critically ill children
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Polyp in Biden's colon was benign, potentially pre-cancerous
More TOP STORIES News