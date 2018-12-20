Get help with harassment, abuse and inequality

FULL VIDEO: #MeToo: Allies in Action Town Hall
60 Second Tips: What to do if you're sexually harassed at work
Impact Bay Area
IMPACT Bay Area is a nonprofit organization that teaches effective boundary setting, personal safety, and physical self-defense skills. Our classes are tailored to meet the needs of people of different ages, genders, and identities. We envision a community where everyone has the personal safety tools to live a fuller, more confident life.
National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE(4673)
National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
Bay Area Women Against Rape Hotline: 510-845-7273
National Street Harassment Hotline: 1-855-897-5910
Rooted in Rights
Rooted in Rights produces videos and social media campaigns exclusively on disability rights issues. They welcome story/blog post submissions where you can share your personal story/perspective, including discussions on #MeToo.
National Museum of Women In The Arts
The ONLY major museum in the world dedicated solely to championing women through the arts. Located in Washington, DC, the Museum works to inspire dynamic exchanges about art & ideas.
TIME'S UP
TIME'S UP is a unified call for change from women in the entertainment industry for women everywhere. TIME'S UP Legal Defense Fund will provide subsidized legal support to women and men who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace and while in pursuit of their careers.
Better Brave
GREAT resource guide offering options for both targets of sexual harassment in the workplace and their allies. Founded by two local San Francisco professional women in 2017, out of frustration at the lack of resources.
Equal Rights Advocates
An organization dedicated to fighting for women's equality. They have multiple projects and reports focused on Women at Work, including brochures on knowing your rights.
National Organization of Women
A grassroots arm of the women's movement founded in 1966. Based on feminist ideals, they promote work to eliminate discrimination, lead societal change, and protect equal right of women & girls. They currently have a powerful project titled "Enough is Enough," addressing sexual harassment in the workplace and on the streets, as well as legal challenges to pursuing sexual assault cases and advice for bystander interventions.
Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC)
Federal organization tasked with regulating equality in American workplaces. Their website offers multiple tip sheets, facts, and additional resources on sexual harassment in the workplace.
California Rural Legal Assistance Foundation
California legal aid organization working toward social justice & equity in partnership with farm workers and all-low wage workers and their families in rural communities across the state.
Restaurant Opportunities Centers United
Working to improve wages and working condition for the 14 million people who work in America's restaurant industry.
Food Labor Research Center, UC Berkeley
The first academic institution in the country to focus on the intersection of food and labor issues. Multiple publications and statistics regarding sexual harassment in restaurants.
National Women's Law Center
Provide legal understanding of options to fight sexual harassment and advocating through the legal system to protect workers.
Out & Equal Workplace Advocates
Organization offering trainings, advocacy, and partnerships with companies & government agencies to achieve workplace equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual & transgender employees.
Lean In
Dedicated to women supporting women in the workplace, Lean In has created discussion guides about sexual harassment and provides many options for everyone in the workplace to take action.
Lean In's #MentorHer
In response to the #MeToo movement, Sheryl Sandberg's Lean In organization is asking men to commit to mentoring women. You can take the pledge on their website and/or talk about your commitment on social media with the hashtag #MentorHer.
Mentors In Violence Prevention
MVP Strategies is an organization that provides sexual harassment and gender violence prevention training.
Reach Mama Podcast
A podcast featuring stories of successful multicultural moms managing high powered careers and kids.
"Better Together: 8 Ways Working With Women Leads to Extraordinary Products & Profits"
A book written by Jonathan Sposato, the only angel investor to commit, back in 2016, to ONLY funding female-founded tech companies moving forward.
Kapor Center for Social Impact
Oakland-based nonprofit, with a network of organizations dedicated to removing barriers to Science, Technology, Engineering, & Math (STEM) education & tech careers for underrepresented people of color.
WorldWideWomen
An international organization providing both national and local resources for many issues, including Women's Rights in the Workplace.
tEquitable
A new company offering businesses a confidential platform for employees to address issues of bias, discrimination & harassment in the workplace. They also provide data and insights to companies to systemically improve workplace culture.
The Men's Doc
Oakland psychotherapist Dr. Will Courtenay is known as "The Men's Doc." He created the hashtag #MeTooMaleAlly, asking men to "break the silence that condones the sexual misconduct of some men."
Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) Blog
Advice and thoughts about the importance of Human Resources Departments addressing sexual harassment in the workplace.
Glassdoor Blog
Discussions about sexual harassment in the workplace, including tips and "6 Unsung Heroines of Workplace Equality."
Facebook Workplace Harassment Policy
Released publicly in December of 2017 as an example to other companies.
Futures Without Violence and Workplaces Respond Center
Dedicated to creating workplaces free from domestic violence, sexual harassment & violence, and stalking. They provide resources, training, and technical assistance to employers, survivors, co-workers, and advocates.
Department of Defense's Safe Helpline
Sexual Assault support service for military service members. Confidential helpline at1-877-995-5247.
Bay Area Women Against Rape (BAWAR)
Oakland-based agency offering free services, peer counseling, training, and advocacy for over 40 years.
