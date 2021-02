Palo Alto café which employs people with disabilities, holds auction to stay in business

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Ada's Café in Palo Alto is not your typical café. It's a nonprofit that trains and employs people with disabilities. Like many businesses, the pandemic has taken a devastating toll on the very special café.It just reopened after three separate closures during the past year, but it needs your help to stay afloat. That's why community members are holding an auction, live now through February 28 Kathleen Foley-Hughes opened the café in 2014, inspired by her son Charlie who has a developmental disability.Kathleen's vision is to create a space where people with disabilities can have a place to work and to belong, a place for employment and empowerment.The workers' disabilities include traumatic brain injuries, Down syndrome, autism spectrum disorders and more. For them, finding employment and a community is a challenge.Ada's Cafe has won many community impact awards for the difference it's making in the lives of local people. Now, Foley-Hughes and employee Jeremy Teter were on ABC7 News' "Getting Answers" to share why this place is so special.You can help ensure Ada's Café can continue its work by bidding on fabulous auction items including meals prepared by Ada's staff, dream trips and lunches with celebrities.