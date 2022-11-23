Alameda County deputy sheriff facing drunk driving charges

A deputy sheriff for Alameda County sheriff's office is being charged with a DUI after crashing a county utility truck into another vehicle.

The crash happened on November 10 near the Vasco Road exit on Highway 580 in Livermore.

Sheriff's officials have identified the deputy as Mike Ziller.

The sheriff's office says he is considered to be on-duty at the time of the crash because he was driving a county vehicle.

He has worked with Alameda County Sheriff's Office for 10 years.

