EXCLUSIVE: 2 alpacas escape enclosure, go on adventure through Bay Area neighborhoods

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A pair of roving alpacas went on a more than two-hour adventure through various neighborhoods Saturday morning when they escaped their enclosure in Oakland.Father and son alpacas Boogie and Woogie stopped drivers and bystanders in their tracks as they trekked through the Malcolm Avenue area near Chabot Park.They went under a freeway overpass and made their way into a residential neighborhood.Video from one online user shows the brown and cream-colored animals trotting down one street, lined with parked cars. The person recording the video can be heard exclaiming "Look at them! Oh my God!" and giggling at the sight.Hundreds of people chimed in on Nextdoor, wondering if the dynamic animal duo had escaped from a nearby zoo. Others on Reddit were incredulous and didn't believe the reports of alpaca sightings.The animals were ultimately corralled by a homeowner, who then alerted the California Highway Patrol and animal control, who was able to reunite the alpacas with their owner.Their owner says he's grateful that during a time of divisiveness and when there are so many stories about crime in Oakland, it was nice to see the community come together over something so funny.