COMPLEX FIRE

Animals rescued from California wildfires by motorcycle-riding CoverGirl

EMBED </>More Videos

From Lake County, there's an inspiring story about a young woman saving the world one animal at a time. And with the wildfires burning in California, they need her. (KGO-TV/Wayne Freedman)

By
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
From Lake County, there's an inspiring story about a young woman saving the world one animal at a time. And with fires burning, they need her.

RELATED: Mendocino Complex Fires now bigger than Los Angeles

"Come on!" she shouted at the cows. Shelina Moreda was frustrated because they would not load into a trailer, but this is the kind you like hearing about.

"They don't naturally go in the trailer?" we asked.

"No, they don't naturally go in the trailer," she replied with a look that could kill.

RELATED: CoverGirl hailed as hero for her actions during Wine Country fires

If these animals had words, they could tell you how Shelina and this crew rescued them from fiery deaths. And how they're making a habit of it.

"We started a nonprofit in the middle of the Santa Rosa Fires. NorCalEvac.com."

If, having seen her, you're thinking the gritty work and the face do not go together, get ready to rearrange your assumptions.

"That's my roots. I'm a farm girl," said Shelina.

The latest evacuation orders for Shasta County's Carr Fire, Mendocino County's Complex Fire

"More like the farmer's daughter," we jibed.

"Yep!" Then she broke out laughing because this is a farmer's daughter who happens to race motorcycles at 180 miles an hour and who has the face of a CoverGirl because, well she is one. In the commercial, Shelina asks, "Is it tough competing in a man's world? Maybe for a man."

"Really?" we asked.

"They wanted something different when they signed me. And they got it."

In this case, a woman who, in the past couple of weeks, has worked on three hours sleep a night, saving some 100 animals by now. "We pulled a dog who burned. Even his paw pads were coming off. And when you see that, you can't stop..."

It was just one rescue among many, with a subject who could be bigger than this story if she wanted. Shelina Moreda does not. "You have to help. Step up and help people out. It's what everyone is supposed to be doing and we don't do it enough."

Learn more about the animal rescue group Moreda organized

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Complex Firewildfireanimal rescueevacuationanimals in perilNorthern CaliforniaCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMPLEX FIRE
Mendocino Complex Fires grow to over 300,000 acres collectively
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
How big are the Mendocino Complex Fires?
Mendocino Complex Fires now bigger than Los Angeles
More Complex Fire
Top Stories
Vallejo mom intentionally set herself on fire, killing daughters, police say
Ghost Ship fire victims' family members express grief, outrage
BART unveiling new safety plan following recent series of crimes
Man fears he was last person to see missing college student
VIDEO: Chairlift carries skier toward erupting volcano
Consumer Catch-up: Apple is not "listening," restaurant milk requirement
San Francisco Giants to retire Barry Bonds' number 25
Firefighter assigned to Carr Fire in Shasta County killed in traffic accident
Show More
Mendocino Complex Fires grow to over 300,000 acres collectively
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
Holy Fire burns over 9,600 acres as it moves close to SoCal homes
Lil Wayne and more to read 'Mean Tweets: Hip Hop Edition'
Union City police chief's son accused of beating 71-year-old Sikh man
More News