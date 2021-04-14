EXCLUSIVE: Asian man recalls stabbing attack in SF's Bayview as police address increase in violence

From his hospital bed, 53-year old Chiling Lee shows off his deep, red wounds after he was stabbed five times around 10:30 Saturday night.
ORIGINAL REPORT: Police investigate stabbing, robbery in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood
"Once in the head, two in the tummy..." says his wife Dong, who points to his bruised hand.
Chiling went on to explain in Mandarin how he was stabbed in the chest and has a puncture in his lungs, along with a broken rib.
He says the incident happened very quickly.
"I didn't pay attention (while walking)... The guy came and attacked me."
Dong explains how both her husband and son tried to fight off the attacker, who still managed to escape with Chiling's backpack.
"My son tried to chase the guy, so I'm so worried he had a knife and may have a gun" says Dong. Chiling points to his broken phone and explains how he used one hand to grab the man's hair, while his left used his iPhone to hit the suspect's eyes and nose.
VIDEO: Rallies held across the Bay Area to stop AAPI violence
While Chiling deals with a punctured lung and emotional trauma, others who live in the Bayview feel under attack as well. Just one day after Chiling's stabbing, 61 and 71-year-old Asian women were attacked and robbed in the area of Bacon and Holyoke and Somerset. One incident was at gunpoint.
At a virtual press conference SFPD addressed a 70-percent increase assaults with firearms citywide in 2020, compared to the year before.
A number of concerned residents also spoke out, expressing frustration over not feeling safe just walking around, including one who recounted the terror of getting mugged.
EXCLUSIVE: 84-year old Asian man warns others year after brutal SF attack
Despite police explaining the increased police presence in the area, it's not enough for the Lee family to stay long-term. ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim asked if they wanted to move out of the Bayview and Dong responded that it was a possibility, but they were concerned about rent.
The Lee family hopes to one day first save up enough money to buy a car so they won't have to take the bus and walk home from the bus stop any longer.
The family set up up a GoFundMe to pay for their medical insurance deductible of $6500, and potential lost wages, during Chiling's recovery.
You can access the fundraiser here, if you'd like to make a contribution.
