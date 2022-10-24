Car found buried in backyard of multi-million dollar Atherton home did not contain human remains

The owner of the house at the time - records show a man named Johnny Bocktune Lew - had a criminal past.

Investigators say they have removed a car that was found earlier this week buried in the backyard of a multi-million dollar mansion in Atherton.

ATHERTON, Calif. -- Authorities investigating the mystery surrounding a vehicle buried on an Atherton residential property said no human remains were found at the scene, a day after cadaver dogs had indicated their presence in the area.

The vehicle buried in the backyard of a home was first spotted Thursday morning by landscapers working on a project for the current homeowner, police said.

VIDEO: Car buried in Atherton backyard reportedly stolen in 1992, previous homeowner under spotlight

"Due to the unknown nature of why the vehicle was buried, cadaver dogs were called to the scene," Atherton police said Thursday in a news release. "The cadaver dogs made a slight notification of possible human remains."

A cadaver dog again gave a "slight notification of possible human remains" on Friday, Police Chief Steven McCulley said in a Monday news release.

But a Sunday examination with ground penetrating radar "did not reveal anything unusual or suspicious at the scene and no human remains were located. This concluded our on-scene investigation," McCulley said. "The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident continue to be under investigation."

Police Cmdr. Dan Larsen previously said the dogs' indication could also be due to the presence of blood, old bones or vomit -- landscapers have been on site, and if anyone bled or vomited, the dog could be reacting to that.

San Mateo Crime Lab technicians began excavating the vehicle on Thursday, police said, and it was removed from the property and taken to the crime lab on Saturday.

RELATED VIDEO: Car discovered in backyard of Atherton home was likely buried in 1990s, police say

It appears the vehicle, a convertible Mercedes-Benz that was reported missing in 1992, was buried about 4 to 5 feet underground, Atherton Mayor Rick DeGolia said. The car was found with the top down and bags of concrete pieces throughout, including in the trunk.

Police have identified a possible owner of the vehicle and are attempting to verify through motor vehicle records, but it appears the owner has since died, the mayor said. Police would not say how the owner died as they are still working through the verification process.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the burial of the car are under further investigation.

