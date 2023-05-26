WATCH LIVE AT 1P: Attorney for Banko Brown's family expected to file lawsuit

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The attorney for Banko Brown's family is expected to file a wrongful death lawsuit on Friday.

Brown was shot and killed by a Walgreens security guard last month after he was allegedly shoplifting.

Thursday was an emotional day for Banko Brown's loved ones.

Many turned out for his memorial service at Third Baptist Church in San Francisco.

Brown's death deeply touched the community.

Some protested after DA Brooke Jenkins decided not to file charges against the security guard who shot and killed Brown at a Walgreens.

The guard fired after he said Brown lunged at him fearing he would be stabbed.

Brown was found to be unarmed.

This week, the California Attorney General's office said it will review the case.

"I'm serving a wrongful death lawsuit alleging that his life was wrongfully taken," said attorney John Burris. "I think we're in a position to show that Walgreens, security company, and security officer in fact are at fault."

"I just want justice. I don't care about the money thing. I just want justice," said Terry Brown.

Shouting erupted during the memorial service during a speech by Reverend Amos Brown, President of the San Francisco branch of the NAACP.

It is unclear what was said.. But Brown's stepmother asked everyone to calm down and things got back to order in less than 10 minutes.

