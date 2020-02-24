building a better bay area

BART Week 2020: Building a Better Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- BART is an integral part to building a better Bay Area. It's our biggest, most widespread, and most taken mass transit system.

CONTACT US: Have a question, comment or concern about BART? We want to know

For hundreds of thousands of Bay Area residents, it's the cheapest, fastest, and most reliable form of mass transportation.

When BART is healthy, more people ride, which means less people on the roads, making its success important to every commuter in the Bay Area.

But BART riders often complain about lack of cleanliness, worry about crime and share their concern about the homeless who ride the system, among other issues.

In fact, the agency has seen a dramatic decrease in ridership over the past five years, with nearly 10 million fewer passengers on nights and weekends.

We're digging deeper into the challenges facing the transit agency, what riding on BART is really like right now, what they are doing right and what customers say they can do better.

STORIES & VIDEOS FROM BART WEEK:


OTHER BART RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:



Take a look at all of ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area stories and videos.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsan franciscooaklandrichmondfremontdublinwalnut creekbuilding a better bay areatrain safetytransportationcommutingtrainsbart
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
A Day On BART 2020: What riding the trains is really like
BART GM Bob Powers rides BART, discusses rider concerns
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
As COVID-19 impacts summer internships, officials say students will likely benefit
'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation'
Grant aims to help minority businesses in Oakland survive COVID-19
'Better Bay Area: Project Thanks'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News