Traffic expert predicts rush hour traffic could triple because of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Traffic expert Sam Schwartz told ABC News reporter Gio Benitz the rush hour commute could triple in length in some metro areas in the next few months. "You could be 10, 20, 30% higher than what we've seen," said Schwartz. "Traffic could come to a standstill."
Coronavirus Carmaggedon? An expert says returning workers could cause a traffic glut by avoiding mass transit. @GioBenitez has the story. https://t.co/7N2UUs1HOl pic.twitter.com/LUTqFTiZQK— Good Morning America (@GMA) June 15, 2020
Schwartz gave one example of the Long Island Expressway in New York. Right now, cars drive faster than 50 miles per hour but after Labor Day traffic would slow to a crawl.
It's not just commuters, a new survey from the Out of Home Advertising Association of America shows dramatically more vacationers are planning road trips. 62% said they would travel by car this summer, up 72% from last summer.
RELATED: What will traffic look like after COVID-19? Bay Area officials weigh in
The increase in traffic is being blamed on concerns the novel coronavirus spreading on public transit. However, research shows there is no known connection between the virus and public transit.
You can watch Gio Benitez's full report, here.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- WATCH LIVE: Daily briefings from CA, Bay Area officials
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- WATCH: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay AreaConversation' virtual town hall addressing COVID-19 impact on mental health
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions