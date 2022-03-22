Bay Area heatwave to bring record temperatures over next 3 days

ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma's forecast shows today's highs will reach nearly 20 degrees above average for this time of year.
Records are possible in Santa Rosa at 86 degrees, 81 in San Rafael, 78 in Oakland, 83 in San Jose and 78 in Richmond. San Francisco will be warm but not record-breaking at 73 degrees.
The UV index is high in the Bay Area today with skin burn times of less than 25 minutes. The most intense rays will come between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The spring warmth will encompass all of California over the next three days. Southern California will likely touch 90 degrees by Wednesday.
California remains in an Extreme drought category for about a third of the state. The Bay Area has not seen a change in our drought monitor over the past week, but we are still seeing Severe to Extreme drought categories as we head towards the weekend.
The weekend will have a little bit of rain. Late Sunday rain arrives light to moderate in nature into early Monday morning. Unfortunately, this does not look to be a substantial storm, but it will break our heat. Right now, the system is at a Level 1 on the Storm Impact Scale.
