heat wave

Bay Area heatwave to bring record temperatures over next 3 days

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Bay Area heatwave to bring record temperatures over next 3 days

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's a great day to grab the sunscreen and head to the beach! Record temperatures are possible all around the Bay Area today.

ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma's forecast shows today's highs will reach nearly 20 degrees above average for this time of year.

RELATED: Dry winter combined with another Bay Area heat wave raises concerns amid drought

Records are possible in Santa Rosa at 86 degrees, 81 in San Rafael, 78 in Oakland, 83 in San Jose and 78 in Richmond. San Francisco will be warm but not record-breaking at 73 degrees.

The UV index is high in the Bay Area today with skin burn times of less than 25 minutes. The most intense rays will come between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The spring warmth will encompass all of California over the next three days. Southern California will likely touch 90 degrees by Wednesday.

RELATED: Bay Area firefighters prepare for early wildfire season amid approaching heat wave

California remains in an Extreme drought category for about a third of the state. The Bay Area has not seen a change in our drought monitor over the past week, but we are still seeing Severe to Extreme drought categories as we head towards the weekend.

The weekend will have a little bit of rain. Late Sunday rain arrives light to moderate in nature into early Monday morning. Unfortunately, this does not look to be a substantial storm, but it will break our heat. Right now, the system is at a Level 1 on the Storm Impact Scale.

VIDEO: 8 simple ways to save water as California faces worst drought in decades
EMBED More News Videos

Ever thought about putting Lysol in your toilet? It's one of a few simple things you can do to help as California faces a potentially devastating drought.



Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersan josecaliforniasan franciscooaklandsan rafaelsan mateobay areawaterheatheat wavedrought
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEAT WAVE
Bay Area's next heat wave raises concerns amid CA drought
Crews prepare for early fire season amid approaching heat wave
Expect more CA heat waves due to grim spring outlook, NOAA warns
Official: Bleak snowpack survey is 'one step short of catastrophe'
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
EXCLUSIVE: Alameda man tackles suspected Walgreens shoplifter
Jackson pushes back on GOP critics, defends record | Live
Hillsborough heiress says she is victim of anti-Asian hate
Bay Area's next heat wave raises concerns amid CA drought
EXCLUSIVE: Severely-burned Bay Area man makes miraculous recovery
AccuWeather Forecast: Warming trend begins today
Show More
Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb; battle for Mariupol rages
What Europe's COVID surge means for the Bay Area
New studies shed light on how to treat BA.2 COVID variant
Russian strike kills 96-year-old Holocaust survivor in Ukraine
Russian lawmaker suggests taking back North Bay landmark
More TOP STORIES News