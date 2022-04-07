heat wave

Thursday's heat could bring record-setting high of 92-degrees to Santa Clara Valley

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Thursday's heat could bring record highs to Santa Clara Valley

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- People visiting the South Bay experienced a warm Wednesday night, with even hotter temperatures expected to hit on Thursday.

Temperatures are forecast to climb into the 90's for Santa Clara Valley.

The fountains at Plaza de Cesar Chavez in Downtown San Jose are roaring, and offering some much needed relief.

RELATED: Summerlike weather to bring possible record-breaking heat to Bay Area Thursday

At San Pedro Square, Wednesday's warm weather led people to dine outdoors.

"I was inside most of the day, so I really didn't get a sense of how hot it was," San Jose resident Ken Piccolo told ABC7 News. "But knowing the evening was comfortable brought us out."

LIVE: Track temperatures in real-time around the Bay Area

In Santa Clara, the heat helped Shenise Baker and her family plan their Spring Break activities.

"We love being outside. So, camping, that's on the list. And hiking is on the list," Baker shared. "Other than that, yoga and meditation on the beach."

The sun, she said, is a welcome sight for her family who just moved from Atlanta. Baker said it's an area currently experiencing severe weather. Of course, here at home, the sizzling temperatures also come with serious concerns.

Certified Consulting Meteorologist Jan Null with Golden Gate Weather Services said, "We're lagging by about a season and a half of rainfall. So, that's you know, that's a real big deficit and it's going to take a while to build that up over the next winter or two."

San Jose resident Jenny Ludwig shared, "I hope it will rain, but it's not looking like it anytime soon."

VIDEO: Expert says California fire season could start early as May due to heatwaves, drought
EMBED More News Videos

An expert explains why early heatwaves combined with California's drought is priming our lands for a fire season starting as early as May.



Meteorologist Null said he expects the heat to then drop off pretty quickly, but only after a brief spell of unseasonably hot weather, continued drought and dry fuel.

"The biggest impact the next few days will be exacerbating the fire danger," he told ABC7 News. "The fuels are, they aren't terrible, but they are certainly drying out fairly, fairly rapidly."

Null said the hills around the Bay Area are already beginning to see spots of brown, where there was lots of green just a few weeks ago.

"So, that's going to be the ongoing problem between now and next rainy season," he continued.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherdowntown san josesan josesanta clara countycalifornia wildfiresheatheat wave
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEAT WAVE
Possible record-breaking heat coming to Bay Area Thursday
Parts of Bay Area could hit 90 degrees next week
Sonoma, Mendocino, part of Napa counties near 'Extreme Drought'
Expert predicts 'busy June' for California wildfires
TOP STORIES
Crime keeping 65% of Bay Area residents from big city downtowns
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Bay Area expert says this 1 thing could bring back mask mandates
Most drug overdose deaths are tied to these 3 SF neighborhoods
CA landlord says tenants owe $100K in rent but can't evict them
Giants coach Alyssa Nakken on why diversity relates to winning
13-year-old mistakenly detained by SFPD outside school per claim
Show More
Woman wins $10M after pushing wrong button on lottery machine
Text message scammer poses as man's friend, asks for gift cards
Meet Bay Area climate hero Wei-Tai Kwok
Police: At least 5 gunmen involved in Sacramento shooting
South Bay cracks down on illegal use, distribution of 'whip-its'
More TOP STORIES News