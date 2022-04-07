Thursday's heat could bring record-setting high of 92-degrees to Santa Clara Valley

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11673399" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An expert explains why early heatwaves combined with California's drought is priming our lands for a fire season starting as early as May.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- People visiting the South Bay experienced a warm Wednesday night, with even hotter temperatures expected to hit on Thursday.Temperatures are forecast to climb into the 90's for Santa Clara Valley.The fountains at Plaza de Cesar Chavez in Downtown San Jose are roaring, and offering some much needed relief.At San Pedro Square, Wednesday's warm weather led people to dine outdoors."I was inside most of the day, so I really didn't get a sense of how hot it was," San Jose resident Ken Piccolo told ABC7 News. "But knowing the evening was comfortable brought us out."In Santa Clara, the heat helped Shenise Baker and her family plan their Spring Break activities."We love being outside. So, camping, that's on the list. And hiking is on the list," Baker shared. "Other than that, yoga and meditation on the beach."The sun, she said, is a welcome sight for her family who just moved from Atlanta. Baker said it's an area currently experiencing severe weather. Of course, here at home, the sizzling temperatures also come with serious concerns.Certified Consulting Meteorologist Jan Null with Golden Gate Weather Services said, "We're lagging by about a season and a half of rainfall. So, that's you know, that's a real big deficit and it's going to take a while to build that up over the next winter or two."San Jose resident Jenny Ludwig shared, "I hope it will rain, but it's not looking like it anytime soon."Meteorologist Null said he expects the heat to then drop off pretty quickly, but only after a brief spell of unseasonably hot weather, continued drought and dry fuel."The biggest impact the next few days will be exacerbating the fire danger," he told ABC7 News. "The fuels are, they aren't terrible, but they are certainly drying out fairly, fairly rapidly."Null said the hills around the Bay Area are already beginning to see spots of brown, where there was lots of green just a few weeks ago."So, that's going to be the ongoing problem between now and next rainy season," he continued.