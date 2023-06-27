ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has the latest on heat arriving this weekend in the Bay Area.

Parts of Bay Area to see hottest temperatures so far this year

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The hottest weather so far this year for parts of the Bay Area is set to arrive Friday and last into the weekend.

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma says the warmest day will be Saturday.

We will be watching the South Bay, Inland East Bay and the North Bay for cities to reach their hottest temperatures so far in 2023.

The coast will stay relatively mild in the 60s, 70s during this warm spell, likely leading to our beaches being very popular this weekend.

Since we've had such a cool spring and start to summer, the first warm spell of the year is always harder on the body.

Here is a look at our warmest temperatures so far this year and where we will land this week:

WARMEST SO FAR IN 2023

San Francisco 74

Oakland 81

San Jose 88

Livermore 92

Napa 89

THIS WEEK

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live