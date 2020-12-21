Don't want to cook for the holidays? Where to order Bay Area takeout, delivery dinners

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tamales or prime rib for Christmas? Decision, decisions. If you don't want to cook for the holidays, here's a roundup of Bay Area restaurants offering everything from short ribs to chicken mole tamales to spiral-sliced ham for takeout or delivery on Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year's Eve.
The Tamale Factory
The restaurant is preparing chicken, pork, jalapeño & cheese and sweet tamales made with cinnamon, raisins, pineapples for New Year's Eve. You can get a dozen for $33 or half a dozen for $18. You can also order sides of green salsa ($3.50) or red salsa ($3.50). Drink options include Atole, starting at $3 a cup. Order online, over the phone or through text.
233 S. White Rd suite C, San Jose (408) 729-1846
Tamaleria Azteca
From a tiny tamale window in North Oakland Tamaleria Azteca offers tamales filled with chicken, pork, cheese or vegetables. Order over the phone or through text.
5751 Market St, Oakland (510) 200-3190
RELATED: San Francisco restaurants hope holiday meal kits will keep them from closing on Christmas
Fogo de Chao
The restaurant is offering holiday to-go packages for up to six people, starting at $130. The takeout deal includes a choice of any fire-roasted meat or turkey with Au Jus. Pre-orders require at least 48-hour notice, all order must be received by Tuesday, December 22. For Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, orders may be placed and picked up the same day.
377 Santana Row #1090, San Jose (408) 244-7001
201 S. 3rd St Suite 100, San Francisco (415) 427-0004
Whole Foods
Whole Foods is offering a holiday menu that includes salt and pepper prime rib roast, spiral-sliced ham or turkey. Sides such as creamy mashed potatoes, green beans and organic creamed spinach and kale can be included.
Order online or call 1-844-936-2428
Chevys Fresh Mex
The restaurant is offering Holiday Feast To-Go" options, including tamales ($24 dozen). You can also get a 10-person meal with chicken flautas, a dozen tamales, fajita bar with sides, mixed greed salad; cheese enchilada tray, guacamole, chips & salsa; and a pecan pie.
Bay Area locations include restaurants in South San Francisco, Emeryville, Vallejo, Fairfield, Santa Rosa and Union city.
Bucca di Beppo
The restaurant is offering Holiday Cake Boss Package featuring four courses with salad, pasta, entree and a cake boss cake for $19 per person.
Zazie
This San Francisco favorite restaurant is offering family style meals for Christmas Eve and New Year's eve. Reserve online here.
941 Cole Street, San Francisco
Don't want to cook for the holidays? Where to order Bay Area takeout, delivery dinners
HOLIDAY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News