3 Bay Area locations make WalletHub's top 10 'Best Cities for Christmas'

All three of our biggest cities made WalletHub's list of 2020's best cities for Christmas.
RELATED: SJ transforms Christmas in the Park into spectacular drive-thru experience
San Jose ranked second behind Durham, North Carolina.
Honolulu was third.
Oakland placed fourth, while San Francisco ranked seventh.
WalletHub based its list on 15 key indicators for a safe and affordable Christmas, as well as holiday traditions and the city's overall generosity.
VIDEO: Meet the Christmas Tree Twins who frolic around SF to spread holiday cheer