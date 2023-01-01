Here's a look at some of the flooding that has drenched Bay Area roadways

Here is a look at some of the flooding that has drenched Bay Area roadways.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Major flooding has hit most parts of the Bay Area, which is currently under Flood Watch.

The National Weather Service reports moderate to heavy rain continuing across the North Bay and also impacting the San Francisco Peninsula and the East Bay through the evening.

The National Weather Service is also reminding drivers to avoid flooded roads.

Both southbound and northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 are closed indefinitely in South San Francisco due to major flooding, California Highway Patrol announced Saturday morning.

Caltrans crews are on the scene.

All drivers are advised to utilize Interstate Highway 280 as an alternate route.

A section of Highway 9 near Boulder Creek is fully closed Saturday afternoon due to a slide that has brought dirt and debris across lanes.

Highway 9 has been fully closed as of 1:10 p.m. between Bear Creek Road and Riverdale Boulevard.

Contracted crews are expected to mobilize on New Year's morning to begin work to remove the slide, after which point a reopening projection will be made, according to Caltrans officials.

Several roadways in San Mateo are closed Saturday morning due to flooding.

San Mateo police urges drivers to avoid the area of 42nd Avenue between El Camino Real and Pacific Boulevard, which is a Caltrain underpass, and the area of Delaware Street between Bermuda Drive and Saratoga Drive.

Bermuda Drive is also flooding due to Borel Creek overflowing, according to police.

Officials in San Francisco issued alerts for several areas affected by mudslides and flooding Saturday.

Bernal Heights Park parking lot, 400 Block of Ulloa Street and the area of O'Shaughnessy Boulevard and Malta Drive were impacted by mudslides. Residents should expect traffic delays, consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time.

In addition, residents are urged to avoid the areas of 14th and Folsom streets as well as Marina Boulevard by Marina Green due to flooding.

For live traffic information, visit 511.org.

