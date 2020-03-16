Coronavirus Impact: Store shortage fears trigger violent fight at San Francisco Safeway

Weekend shoppers rushed to clear out stores fearing for the worst from the coronavirus pandemic. At one San Francisco Safeway, those fears boiled over.
A shopper tweeted a video of a small but violent fight that broke out. You can hear a shopper saying, "Take that, you bunch of losers!"
RELATED: 'It's all gone': Fears over coronavirus fuel panic buying at Bay Area stores
"I went to Safeway today to get something small and a violent fight broke out that led to people throwing wine bottles clear across the store," the person who posted this video said.
"People are in hysterics right now and it's getting more and more unavoidable."
Luckily, no injuries were reported.
Shoppers have been packing stores ever since President Trump declared a national emergency last week due to the coronavirus.
RELATED: Coronavirus Outbreak: Busy retail stores trying to keep products on shelves while ensuring worker, customer safety in Bay Area
Bay Area counties have progressively ordered bans on public gatherings of various sizes, due to the latest recommendations by the CDC.
Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.
