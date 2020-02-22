what really matters

What Really Matters: What's really happening to Bay Area students in Italy

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In his weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley focuses on two Bay Area college students about to begin trial in Italy for the murder or an Italian police officer.

This case is tragic on every level. First, of course, the death of a police officer under circumstances that are in dispute. Then there are those two young men from the Bay Area who are on trial for their lives and their families who are worried sick and spending through their savings to provide a legal defense against the grave charges their sons face. The conduct of the Italian police in handling their two young suspects has also been an issue. My colleague, ABC7 I-Team reporter Dan Noyes, has covered this story from the beginning, both here and on the ground in Italy. His one-hour documentary '32 Seconds: a Deadly Night in Rome' airs this Sunday at 7:00 p.m. on ABC7 and it is available on all of our platforms.
