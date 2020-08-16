lightning

Ligthning, rare thunderstorms hit Bay Area sparking fires and causing power outages

By and
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A storm has brought dry lightning, heavy wind gusts and even some rain to the Bay Area has caused numerous large power outages in addition to vegetation fires.

WATCH LIVE: Track lightning strikes on Live Doppler 7

According to Meteorologist Drew Tuma, The lightning strikes started Saturday in San Luis Obispo, moving up overnight.

According to Meteorologist Lisa Argen, there were 326 lightning strikes in 30 minutes in the 6 a.m. hour.

Bay Area fire crews are working to put out several brush fires after the rare thunderstorms moved through the area Sunday morning. According to CAL FIRE many of the fires were sparked by lightning strikes.

This comes as the region braces for another day of intense, record-breaking heat after more rolling power outages affected hundreds of thousands of people.

VIDEO: ABC7 tower cameras capture incredible lightning show across Bay Area
Mother Nature is putting on quite a display Sunday morning. ABC7's cameras around the Bay Area captured some amazing shots of the lightning show.



At one point early Sunday morning, more than 200 lightning strikes occurred in less than 30 minutes across the Bay Area. Wind close to 50 miles per hour were seen as these storms rolled through.

Even though it will be slightly cooler Sunday with the rain, clouds and possible thunderstorm, Argen says our inland heat looks to actually spike Monday and Tuesday.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued until 11 a.m. Monday for the threat of new wildfires starting because of these frequent lightning strikes.

VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen gives update on storm, timeline for heat wave
Lighting and thunderstorms were seen across the Bay Area as the Bay Area braces for another day of hot weather and a Red Flag Warning.



