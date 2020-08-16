Ligthning, rare thunderstorms hit Bay Area sparking fires and causing power outages

WATCH LIVE: Track lightning strikes on Live Doppler 7
According to Meteorologist Drew Tuma, The lightning strikes started Saturday in San Luis Obispo, moving up overnight.
According to Meteorologist Lisa Argen, there were 326 lightning strikes in 30 minutes in the 6 a.m. hour.
Bay Area fire crews are working to put out several brush fires after the rare thunderstorms moved through the area Sunday morning. According to CAL FIRE many of the fires were sparked by lightning strikes.
This comes as the region braces for another day of intense, record-breaking heat after more rolling power outages affected hundreds of thousands of people.
At one point early Sunday morning, more than 200 lightning strikes occurred in less than 30 minutes across the Bay Area. Wind close to 50 miles per hour were seen as these storms rolled through.
Even though it will be slightly cooler Sunday with the rain, clouds and possible thunderstorm, Argen says our inland heat looks to actually spike Monday and Tuesday.
A Red Flag Warning has been issued until 11 a.m. Monday for the threat of new wildfires starting because of these frequent lightning strikes.
The noise of the wind woke up and then came this spectacular lightning display over San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/10JQkxYDHh— Juan Carlos Guerrero (@JuanCarlosABC7) August 16, 2020
This lightning will not be stopping anytime soon. We have more thunderstorms developing over the ocean right now that are moving their way into the Bay Area. We have several more hours to go. pic.twitter.com/v2Dc0zqxxd— Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) August 16, 2020
Major lightning this morning in #hayward, #redwoodcity #milpitas with rain. Still hot, partly cloudy today; 78-104. #REDFLAGWARNING ,EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING pic.twitter.com/1jRO0Jj2A7— Lisa Argen (@LisaArgenABC7) August 16, 2020
Drew you might like these from 4-5 am this am pic.twitter.com/53oJIDmMIz— David Price Weldy (@DavidPriceWeldy) August 16, 2020
New Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 6:45am for much of the Bay Area. Frequent lightning and strong winds continue. https://t.co/h1wjmSESmT— Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) August 16, 2020
The North Bay getting hit the hardest with lightning right now along with the South Bay and East Bay Hills. 200+ strikes in the last 30 minutes pic.twitter.com/CQousCGw9i— Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) August 16, 2020
More thunderstorms developing off the coast right now, likely setting the stage for another round of lightning to move into the Bay Area soon. pic.twitter.com/ipZ9b1gkel— Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) August 16, 2020
August 16, 2020
Time to interrupt your sleep to check out this lightning!!!! pic.twitter.com/FgSQ2sfeZX— Lisa Argen (@LisaArgenABC7) August 16, 2020
Anyone else in the #DalyCity #Pacifica area get woken up by the thunder & lightning? #LightningInDalyCity #abc7now— Lilian Peña (@LiLPeN43) August 16, 2020
Thunder, lightning & rain on the #BayArea coast. I’d heard @DrewTumaABC7 say it on his forecast yesterday. @abc7newsbayarea #abc7news #DalyCity pic.twitter.com/DZx8SQ3wOp— Lilian Peña (@LiLPeN43) August 16, 2020