WATCH LIVE: Track temps, air quality in real-time around SF Bay Area

EMBED >More News Videos It's hotter than normal, and it has been like this for several days. What you're experiencing is a heat wave. How did it form?

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As a heat wave moves through the Bay Area, you can track just how hot it gets in your neighborhood with ABC7's real-time map showing current conditions.The stream will cycle through current temperatures and wind speeds as well as air quality and the 7-day forecast.Should you find yourself in a heat wave, try to limit your time outside to the mornings and the evenings, when the air will be coolest. You'll also want to drink plenty of water throughout the day.