TIMELINE: Here's when much-needed rainfall arrives in Bay Area this weekend

Rain arrives in the Bay Area early Sunday morning with a level 1 storm on the ABC7 News exclusive Storm Impact Scale.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Storm season is upon us. Rain arrives in the Bay Area early Sunday morning with a level 1 storm on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale.

LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

The heaviest rain will fall before noon Sunday. Sunday afternoon will feature scattered showers mixing with peeks of sunshine.

The chance for scattered showers continues through Tuesday morning.

KGO-TV

It's important to note that this will not end fire season - more likely to slow it.

Both September 2017 and 2019 had hot weather early in September followed by mid-month rains. Fast forward to October 2017 and 2019, the Wine Country and Kincade Fires started respectively.

We need more rainfall up in the lower elevations and solid rain over a period of time to end fire season.

MORE: What you need to know about storm heading to Bay Area this weekend

Timeline:

KGO-TV

KGO-TV

KGO-TV

KGO-TV

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.