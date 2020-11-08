election

Video: Bay Area breaks out in celebration after Joe Biden, Kamala Harris projected to win

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- When Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were projected the winner of the 2020 presidential election, after days of tallying votes and anticipation, the Bay Area erupted into celebration.

The notoriously liberal region is home to millions of Democrats, more than a few of which took to the streets to celebrate the Biden-Harris victory.

Only adding to the joy was the fact that Sen. Kamala Harris, the Vice President-elect, is one of our own. The Bay Area native grew up in Oakland and Berkeley, and dozens paid homage to her groundbreaking candidacy by visiting her childhood home Saturday.

RELATED: Watch Kamala Harris' journey from Berkeley to VP to become 1st Black, Asian woman elected to vice presidency

In San Francisco, revelers took to the streets for an impromptu dance party in the Castro. In Oakland, Lake Merritt was the center of the action, with cars honking and people cheering all through the afternoon.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf joined the fun by taking a ride in the famous snail car, which she usually uses to celebrate basketball victories in the Golden State Warriors championship parades.

"I am feeling so hella proud Kamala Harris," she told ABC7 News reporter Jobina Fortson.

PHOTOS: Bay Area celebrates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris' 2020 presidential win


See highlights from Saturday's celebrations around the Bay Area in the video at the top of this story.

Get the latest stories and videos about the 2020 election here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscooaklandlake merrittcastrodonald trumpparadekamala harrisvote 2020joe biden2020 presidential electionelectionabc7 originals
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ELECTION
President-elect Joe Biden vows new direction for US
President-elect Joe Biden addresses nation
LIVE: Election results across US, CA, Bay Area
LeBron James says he'll attend White House after Biden's apparent win
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President-elect Joe Biden addresses nation
Bay Area celebrates news that Biden is president-elect
Biden will bring 1st rescue dog to White House
'Character matters': Watch Van Jones' tearful reaction to Biden win
1st Black, Asian woman elected VP: Watch Kamala Harris' journey
PHOTOS: Bay Area celebrates Biden, Harris win
Watch Joe Biden's full acceptance speech
Show More
President-elect Joe Biden vows new direction for US
Watch Kamala Harris' full acceptance speech
VIDEO: Trump supporter says 'this is far from over'
What's next for President Donald Trump?
Black leaders greet Biden win, pledge to push for equality
More TOP STORIES News