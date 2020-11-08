Video: Bay Area breaks out in celebration after Joe Biden, Kamala Harris projected to win

The notoriously liberal region is home to millions of Democrats, more than a few of which took to the streets to celebrate the Biden-Harris victory.
Only adding to the joy was the fact that Sen. Kamala Harris, the Vice President-elect, is one of our own. The Bay Area native grew up in Oakland and Berkeley, and dozens paid homage to her groundbreaking candidacy by visiting her childhood home Saturday.
In San Francisco, revelers took to the streets for an impromptu dance party in the Castro. In Oakland, Lake Merritt was the center of the action, with cars honking and people cheering all through the afternoon.
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf joined the fun by taking a ride in the famous snail car, which she usually uses to celebrate basketball victories in the Golden State Warriors championship parades.
"I am feeling so hella proud Kamala Harris," she told ABC7 News reporter Jobina Fortson.
