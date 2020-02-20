Olympic gold medalist Brian Boitano talks skating, family, personal life | What Really Matters

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- I got the chance to sit down with one of the best figure skaters America has ever produced, Olympic Gold Medal champion Brian Boitano.
I've known Brian as a friend for 25-years and that relationship led to a very open and personal conversation that covers a wide-range of topics about a man that is known around the world for his athletic accomplishments. But, beyond his public persona, there is a great deal more to know about Brian that people will be fascinated to hear.
Brian Boitano as you have never heard him before on "What Really Matters."
What Really Matters with Dan Ashley is a unique approach to the candid one-on-one interview. In each episode, ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley sits down with business leaders, rock stars, entertainers, athletes, innovators, and thought-leaders for an in-depth and often very personal conversation centered on What Really Matters in each guest's life.
