Reopening California: Gov. Gavin Newsom says counties can begin reopening in-store retail shopping

NEW: Counties can now begin re-opening houses of worship and in-store shopping for retail.



CA has continued to flatten the curve because folks are staying home, practicing physical distancing, and taking this seriously.



Let’s keep it up.



LEARN MORE: https://t.co/KgYLbjTh3t — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 25, 2020

Key prevention practices include:

Physical distancing to the maximum extent possible



Use of face coverings by employees (where respiratory protection is not required) and customers/clients





Frequent handwashing and regular cleaning and disinfection



Training employees on these and other elements of the COVID-19 prevention plan

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom says that California counties can begin allowing in-store retail shopping, if it's permitted per county health rules.However, the Bay Area shouldn't expect any changes yet.Newsom says as stay-at-home orders are modified, it is essential that all possible steps be taken to ensure the safety of workers and the public.Newsom also announced guidelines for reopening houses of worship in California on Monday.