Coronavirus California

Reopening California: Gov. Gavin Newsom says counties can begin reopening in-store retail shopping

By Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom says that California counties can begin allowing in-store retail shopping, if it's permitted per county health rules.

RELATED: New rules released for churches, mosques and synagogues to resume in-person worship

However, the Bay Area shouldn't expect any changes yet.



Newsom says as stay-at-home orders are modified, it is essential that all possible steps be taken to ensure the safety of workers and the public.

LIFE AFTER COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms, schools, sports will look like when they reopen

Key prevention practices include:
  • Physical distancing to the maximum extent possible

  • Use of face coverings by employees (where respiratory protection is not required) and customers/clients


  • Frequent handwashing and regular cleaning and disinfection

  • Training employees on these and other elements of the COVID-19 prevention plan


Newsom also announced guidelines for reopening houses of worship in California on Monday.

See more industry guidance here.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscaliforniagavin newsomcoronavirus californiacoronavirusshelter in placeretailshopping
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
South Bay community 'adopts' graduates to help celebrate their achievements
'No one size fits all': How some CA schools are planning to reopen
High-flying salute to honor Bay Area front-line workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
'No one size fits all': How some CA schools are planning to reopen
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
'Tequila fairy' lifts spirits of workers who lost jobs due to COVID-19
Woman taken hostage by Connecticut murder suspect found safe
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
Show More
Bay Area celebrates Memorial Day weekend amid heat, COVID-19 pandemic
Coronavirus News 3 p.m.: ABC7 special coverage of COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area
13-year-old graduates from college with 4 degrees
Crews investigating cause of fire at landfill in Milpitas
10-year-old California girl scares off intruder
More TOP STORIES News