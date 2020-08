Staggering footage of lightning storm that started Bay Area fire complexes: WATCH

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- More than 12,000 lightning strikes this week sparked 560 wildfires in California , burning an area larger than the state of Rhode Island, CAL FIRE officials said Friday.Nearly 11,000 of those lightning strikes happened over the course of 72 hours. Check out the compilation video above to see some of the most staggering lightning scenes this week as captured by our ABC7 cameras and our viewers around the Bay Area.