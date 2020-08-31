Health & Fitness

California to phase out toxic firefighting foam linked to cancer, contaminated drinking water

SACRAMENTO -- A toxic firefighting foam that has been linked to cancer and contaminated drinking water throughout California could soon be banned in the state.

State lawmakers on Sunday voted to phase out the sale and use of the foam to local fire departments, chemical plants and oil refineries, the Los Angeles Times reports.


The measure, introduced by state Sen. Ben Allen of Santa Monica, would require those agencies and businesses to find alternatives to the foam that don't contain perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly known as PFAS.
Municipal fire departments would be banned from using the foam that contains PFAS by January 2022, chemical plans and airport hangars would have until 2024 and oil refineries would be required to stop its use by 2028.

VIDEO: Video shows devastation, smoky orange skies from Bay Area wildfires
EMBED More News Videos

Burned out cars, orange smoky skies. Here's a look at video showing some of the devastating views from the Bay Area as three massive wildfire complexes tear through the region.



These chemicals, as reported by the Times, have been linked to kidney and testicular cancer, thyroid disease and other serious health problems.
PFAS chemicals end up in groundwater after the foam is sprayed on a fire and soaks into the soil.

The new legislation is now heading to Gov. Newsom's desk for final approval.

Follow developments with our exclusive Wildfire Tracker that's updated with the latest information from CAL FIRE every hour. Check in to see where fires are spreading, the acres burned, and see containment information in real-time.

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniachemicalsfirewildfirefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bad air quality streak set to end Wednesday
Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Latest evacuations, road closures due to Bay Area fires
Candidate draws criticism over meme about Wisconsin shooting
Wildfire updates: All evacuations lifted in Alameda County
Show More
Tropical Depression 15 forms off NC coast
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
Here's what you should have in your 14-day COVID-19 quarantine kit
What's included in bill to decriminalize pot at federal level
Zoom Thanksgiving? Summer of COVID could give way to bleaker fall
More TOP STORIES News