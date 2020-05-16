Coronavirus California

Weekly COVID-19 testing should be required for most workers as businesses reopen, UCSF doctor says

By and John Kelly
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California has substantially increased testing capacity since early April, climbing up to 27th in the nation for COVID-19 testing, according to an ABC7 I-Team data analysis.

This week nearly 28,000 COVID-19 tests were administered across the state per one million people. That's an increase from roughly 21,000 tests reported last week and more than three times the rate reported last month.

RELATED: California making improvements in COVID-19 testing

To put it in perspective California ranked 46 nationally in early April.



"We're doing pretty well... but we have a long way to go," said UCSF emergency room doctor Jeanne Noble. "Especially as life starts to reopen."

California will enter phase two of reopening Monday, where many people will return to work.

"Please get tested if you're working," said Dr. Grant Colfax, the San Francisco Public Health Director.

RELATED: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the San Francisco Bay Area?

So how often should workers get tested? What's considered safe?

"If you are daily in contact with people who are sick... you need to be tested daily," said Noble. "If you're in contact with people who are not sick... then something like weekly testing is probably fine."

There are two questions you should answer:

1. Am I working in a place that has a high likelihood of disease?
"Testing should happen daily."

2. Am I working in a place with close proximity to other people?
"Testing should happen daily."

RELATED: Trump believes COVID-19 vaccine will be available by end of year

Dr. Noble said until there's a reliable vaccine getting tested once will never be good enough.

The expectation is "test- then test again."

"Your test is only good for the period of time for which you have no other exposure," Noble said.

What if we get another surge?

"If we have another outbreak... if we truly surge, then weekly testing would no longer be adequate," Noble said. "We have to keep doing this and redefining testing needs until we have a vaccine."

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscocoronavirus testingcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus testcalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Photographer captures smiles from a distance
Follow these helpful posture tips
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Here's what it will take to reopen every SF Bay Area county
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Murder suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in East Bay, authorities say
Here's what it will take to reopen every SF Bay Area county
Autopsy: Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash had no alcohol, drugs
JC Penney files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
Thunderbirds fighter jets fly over SoCal saluting front line workers
List: Where can I get tested for coronavirus in the Bay Area?
Show More
California unemployment: Here's how benefits extension works
Jorge Santana, younger brother Carlos Santana, dies at 68
Atmospheric River moves into Bay Area this weekend
CA town declares itself 'sanctuary city' for business
COVID-19 Diaries: The Struggles of Small Business
More TOP STORIES News