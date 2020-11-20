COVID-19 in California: Here's how coronavirus cases are trending in every county

Some counties are better off than others but it's hard to keep track of the latest coronavirus trends.
RELATED: Gov. Newsom orders curfew for most California counties
We've designed an interactive COVID-19 trend tracker using data from the California Health Department.
See the tracker below to find out how COVID-19 cases are trending in your county.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full COVID trend tracker in a new window
The trends in this tracker directly impact a county's classification in the state's reopening system.
There are four tiers in the reopening system: yellow, orange, red and purple. Yellow indicates minimal COVID-19 spread and allows for nearly all businesses to reopen indoor operations (as long as physical distancing and face-covering requirements are in place). Purple means there is widespread COVID-19 transmission in the county and nearly all businesses have to keep indoor operations closed or severely limited.
WATCH: How will California's new curfew work? Will it be effective? UCSF doctor weighs in
How a county is categorized depends on the number of new daily coronavirus cases and the testing positivity rate, or the proportion of those tested who turn back a positive result. Here's how it breaks down:
- Widespread (purple): Counties with more than 7 daily new cases per 100,000 residents or higher than 8% positivity rate
- Substantial (red): 4 to 7 daily new cases per 100,000 residents or 5-8% positivity
- Moderate (orange): 1 to 3.9 daily new cases per 100,000 or 2-4.9% positivity
- Minimal (yellow): Less than 1 daily new case per 100,000 or less than 2% positivity
Each color code has a different set of rules regarding what businesses are and aren't allowed to reopen, whether they can open indoors or outdoors, and at what capacity they can operate. Here's how it breaks down by category:
PURPLE
Nighttime curfew in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Dec. 21. Only essential activities allowed during overnight hours.
See the map below to find out where your county stands and keep reading to learn what can and can't open in each color-coded category.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic