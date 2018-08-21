GOLDEN STATE KILLER

California district attorneys to give update on Golden State Killer case

Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, stood silent inside a cage in a Sacramento, Calif. court on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KGO) --
District attorneys from several counties across California plan to give an update on the Golden State Killer case on Tuesday.

TIMELINE: A look back at the Golden State Killer's crime spree that lasted a decade
The first crime committed by the East Area Rapist occurred in mid-1976 in the Sacramento area. Over the next decade, more than 45 women were raped and 12 people were murdered by the man later called the Golden State Killer.



The suspect, 72-year-old Joseph James DeAngelo, is in a Sacramento County jail. He was arrested in April and accused of several murders and rapes across the state in the 1970's and 80's.

The DA's news conference will take place in Santa Ana. It starts at 11 a.m.

ABC7 PRESENTS: Chasing the Golden State Killer
ABC7 PRESENTS: 'Chasing the Golden State Killer' (1 of 3)

ABC7 Presents: Chasing the Golden State Killer | Part I

The case of the "Golden State Killer," also known as the "East Area Rapist," started with a serial rapist and became a 40-year manhunt for a murderer that spanned 500 miles. ABC7 took a look back on decades of terror and torment, and combed through the ABC7 archives to document the footprint of a predator.

Click here for more stories on the Golden State Killer case.
