drought

Power plant that relies on Lake Oroville forced to close due to record-low water levels

The lake is at its lowest water level since September 1977.
EMBED <>More Videos

Power plant that relies on Lake Oroville forced to close

OROVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- The drought has forced a power plant that relies on Lake Oroville's water to close for the first time in its history.

The lake, which is in Butte County, is at its lowest level since September 1977.

READ MORE: California reservoir levels reach record lows not seen since 1977, state says

It was just four and a half years ago that water from Lake Oroville overflowed the dam, damaging its spillways.

Department of Water Resources (DWR) Director Karla Nemeth released a statement, saying in part, "DWR State Water Project operations managers have taken the Hyatt Powerplant at Lake Oroville offline due to falling lake levels. This is the first time Hyatt Powerplant has gone offline as a result of low lake levels."

Nemeth went on to say California has been bracing for this moment "and steps have been taken in anticipation of the loss of power generation."

"This is just one of many unprecedented impacts we are experiencing in California as a result of our climate-induced drought," Nemeth said.

SEE ALSO: More of Bay Area moves into 'exceptional' drought as conditions worsen

She says dramatically reduced levels of water runoff this past spring have contributed to the "record-low" reservoir levels.

As we face another dry year, Nemeth is calling on Californians to take action against falling reservoir levels by reducing water usage by 15 percent.

"We are all in this together," she said.

WATCH: Wondering how to reduce water use by 15%? Here are some helpful tips
EMBED More News Videos

Governor Gavin Newsom declared a drought emergency for most of California. ABC7 compiled easy tips to save, from your toilet to your shower and lawn.



Go here for the latest updates and information about the California drought.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercalifornianorthern californiawater conservationpower plantoroville damcalifornia waterdroughtsevere weather
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DROUGHT
West Marin residents say their wells are nearly completely dry
EBMUD starts 4 month drought response plan
CA Drought: Dying trees in Marin Co. to be cut down Tuesday
CA regulators warn of possible mandatory water restrictions
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More TOP STORIES News