California Earthquake: Items shatter, thousands in damage at flea market near epicenter of quake

EMBED >More News Videos Video shows boulders scattered in the road on Highway 395 near Coleville, a town in Mono County, following an earthquake Thursday night.

EMBED >More News Videos Kevin Cooper, a former spokesman for ski resorts near Lake Tahoe, joined ABC7 and described what he saw and felt as an earthquake hit at the California-Nevada border on Thursday.

WALKER, Calif. (KGO) -- New video shows the damage inside a flea market in Walker, California after a magnitude-6.0 earthquake struck south of Lake Tahoe near the California-Nevada border Thursday afternoon. Walker is about 5 miles from the quake's epicenterIn the video, you can see a bunch of items fell off shelves and shattered on the shop floor."Just felt like it lift the building up and was slamming it back down. And we've had at least eight or nine aftershocks since," one customer said. "I was in my truck getting out of the store and my truck, even, it was like... it's a four-wheel drive truck, but it was slamming it so much on its axles, my passenger door literally popped open."Store workers estimate the damage adds up to thousands of dollars.The quake was felt widely across Northern California and the Bay Area.