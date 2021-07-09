California Earthquake: Items shatter, thousands in damage at flea market near epicenter of quake

RELATED: CA quake: Several earthquakes centered near California-Nevada border felt across SF Bay Area
In the video, you can see a bunch of items fell off shelves and shattered on the shop floor.
"Just felt like it lift the building up and was slamming it back down. And we've had at least eight or nine aftershocks since," one customer said. "I was in my truck getting out of the store and my truck, even, it was like... it's a four-wheel drive truck, but it was slamming it so much on its axles, my passenger door literally popped open."
Store workers estimate the damage adds up to thousands of dollars.
The quake was felt widely across Northern California and the Bay Area.
