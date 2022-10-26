California Election: List of races to watch around San Francisco Bay Area, state

Here's everything you need to know about California's election, including the races for governor and right to an abortion.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.

Here's a look at some of the races to keep an eye on:

California Governor

In June, Republican State Senator Brian Dahle won the right to challenge Gov. Gavin Newsom in his campaign for re-election.

However, it could be an uphill battle for the Lassen County farmer, a recent poll found that more than 50% of California voters are not familiar with him. But that hasn't stopped the politician from believing he has a fighting chance.

As for the incumbent, all signs are pointing to Newsom being re-elected after an August poll found the governor was leading by 27 points among the state's registered voters.

Newsom and Dahle agreed to just one debate. Go here to watch in its entirety and get a rundown of the hot topics they discussed.

California Lieutenant Governor

Incumbent Democrat Eleni Kounalakis and Republican Angela Underwood Jacobs are vying for the lieutenant governor position which sits on several state boards and commissions, but most importantly, steps in when the governor is out of state.

The lieutenant governor is also the president of the state Senate, which cast a legislative vote in case of a tie. They also have a role in overseeing the University of California, California State University and community college systems.

In the primary election, no one really came close to Kounalakis, who received 52% of the vote while Jacobs garnered almost 20%.

California Attorney General

Democratic Incumbent Attorney General Rob Bonta is facing Republican Nathan Hochman in the race for California's attorney general.

Bonta was appointed to Attorney General by Gov. Gavin Newsom last year to fulfill Xavier Beccera's term after Beccera was confirmed as the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services.

As for Hochman, Republicans say his 30 years of criminal justice experience as a federal prosecutor and defense attorney helps qualify him for the job.

In the primary election, Bonta received 54% of the vote compared to Hochman's 18%.

San Jose Mayor

Current San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo terms out at the end of 2022, after serving since 2015.

The top two candidates from the June primary are now facing off: Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez and San Jose City Councilmember Matt Mahan.

Oakland Mayor

Ten people are on the ballot for Oakland mayor. Current mayor Libby Schaaf terms out at the end of 2022, after serving since 2015.

The two candidates who have received the most prominent endorsements are Oakland City Councilmembers Loren Taylor and Sheng Thao.

A recent poll by Oakland's Chamber of Commerce shows public safety, homelessness and housing costs are top issues for voters.

San Francisco District Attorney

After District Attorney Chesa Boudin was recalled earlier this year, four candidates are now hoping to finish out his term.

Interim District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, appointed by Mayor London Breed, is up against three candidates. They are lawyers Maurice Chenier, Joe Alioto Veronese, and John Hamasaki. Hamasaki also served as a San Francisco police commissioner until earlier this year.

Alameda County District Attorney

This will be the first time in decades an incumbent will not be on the ballot for Alameda County District Attorney. Nancy O'Malley, who has been DA since 2009, is not running for re-election.

Whoever is elected to the seat will be making history - both candidates are Black, and Alameda County has never had a Black district attorney.

Four people ran in the June primary - the two candidates now on the ballot are civil rights attorney Pamela Price and Terry Wiley, an attorney in the DA's office.

California's 15th Congressional District

The 15th Congressional District seat opened up earlier this year when Rep. Jackie Speier announced she would not be seeking reelection.

The two candidates vying for the seat are both veteran politicians; San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa (D) and Assemblyman Kevin Mullin (D-San Mateo).

In the June primary, Mullin received over 40% of the vote compared to Canepa's 25%.

California's 9th Congressional District

California's 9th Congressional District race is between incumbent Congressman Josh Harder (D-CA) against San Joaquin County Supervisor Tom Patti (R).

This is a newly redrawn district and many say this is one of the most contentious races this November election season.

In the primary election, Harder received 36.7% of the vote compared to Patti's 29%.

San Francisco Proposition H

This measure would move San Francisco's mayoral elections to presidential election years starting in 2024. Mayor London Breed has voiced concerns about this measure which would extend her current term by a year if passed.

Proposition 1

The right to an abortion is probably the single biggest issue facing voters across the county in the November 2022 election. Due to the blockbuster decision by the U.S. Supreme Court back in June to overturn Roe v. Wade, every state in the country is now able to decide if they want to ban abortion.

While many states have moved to restrict abortions, California is putting a measure to the voters that goes in the opposite direction: making it a fundamental state right.

Proposition 26 & 27

The efforts to legalize sports betting in California have been heavily publicized in nonstop television ads airing all across the state ahead of the November election.

So far, more than $350 million has been spent on tv ads for and against two propositions on the ballot that would make sports gambling legal: Prop 26 and Prop 27.

Proposition 28

When California school districts face budget shortfalls, it always feels like art and music programs are the first thing to get cut. That is the issue that Proposition 28 in the 2022 election in California aims to address.

But the novel approach of the measure is what is generating some buzz.

Proposition 29

For a third straight election, California voters are being asked to decide on a measure to regulate dialysis clinics across the state. Ads for and against Proposition 29 have been running non-stop for the last several months.

The previous two efforts to regulate dialysis clinics failed, so what is different this time around?

Proposition 30

Taxing the wealthy to help the environment? That's the claim behind California's Proposition 30, a measure to fund wildfire management and electric vehicle infrastructure. But would that really happen?

Proposition 31

California passed a law in 2020 banning the sale of some flavored tobacco products. So why are California voters being asked to vote on it in the 2022 election? That's the question behind Proposition 31.

