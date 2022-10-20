WATCH SUNDAY AT 6PM: Newsom, Dahle face off in only governor's debate ahead of election

You can watch the debate between the Democratic incumbent and Republican challenger on ABC7 at 6 p.m. or online.

Here's what you need to know about Brian Dahle, the Republican State Senator Brian Dahle running against Governor Gavin Newsom in the Nov. 8 election.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Democratic incumbent Gavin Newsom and Republican challenger Brian Dahle are gearing up for their one and only governor's debate ahead of the Nov. 8 Election Day.

Sunday's event, which will be live streamed on KQED.org at 1 p.m., will be moderated by their senior politics editor Scott Shafer and politics correspondent Marisa Lagos. According to KQED, the moderators will question the candidates in a conversational format without strict time limits on answers.

This debate comes at a time when many believe Newsom is running away in the governor's race after he finished nearly 40 points ahead of Dahle in the June primary. The incumbent has also led public polling throughout the summer.

