Save energy and promote energy efficiency with Energy Upgrade California

Energy Upgrade California is a statewide initiative committed to uniting organizations and communities in saving energy and increasing energy efficiency.

The Energy Upgrade California Community is the online home for organizations throughout California that have joined the Keep It Golden movement. Each organization, business, and group involved is united in its commitment to support California, as we work together to double our state's energy efficiency.

In the Energy Upgrade California Community, you'll find great resources that will guide your organization in making smart energy choices. Click below to access the tools, knowledge, and inspiration that you need to help your organization become an energy leader in your community.
