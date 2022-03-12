NTSB investigating what caused fiery Caltrain crash in San Bruno that injured 13 passengers

RELATED: Caltrain involved in fiery crash with truck in San Bruno, 13 injured; investigation underway
The biggest question for investigators -- Why was the equipment sitting on the tracks during the late morning commute?
"We're not going to know until the investigation gets further along," said CalTrain spokesperson Dan Lieberman.
Thursday's collision caused a fire which injured 13 passengers, sending five to the hospital including two Caltrain employees. None of the injuries are life-threatening.
Passengers say the impact of the crash was terrifying.
"It was scary for everybody, everybody got pushed, we were anxious to get off," said Elizabeth Tom.
Any possible damage to both southbound and northbound tracks is still being assessed.
Caltrain is now operating a bus bridge on a modified schedule to get passengers around the crash scene.
"My reaction was it could have been any of us, we ride the train expecting it to be safe, the last thing you expect is something to go wrong," said commuter Francis Ray.
"We're glad none of the injuries life threatening, our sympathies go out to people affected by this we hope they make a recovery. Beyond that, we are eager to get service restored and the investigation can move on so we can find out what happened, so this doesn't happen again," Lieberman added.