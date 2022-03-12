caltrain

NTSB investigating what caused fiery Caltrain crash in San Bruno that injured 13 passengers

Officials want to know why equipment, including a crane, was on the tracks at the time of the collision.
By Cornell W. Barnard
EMBED <>More Videos

Feds investigating cause of Caltrain crash that injured 13

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) -- Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board were seen combing every inch of a crash scene Friday on the tracks in San Bruno, where a southbound Caltrain commuter train collided with on-track equipment including a crane, used to install electrification lines overhead.

RELATED: Caltrain involved in fiery crash with truck in San Bruno, 13 injured; investigation underway

The biggest question for investigators -- Why was the equipment sitting on the tracks during the late morning commute?

"We're not going to know until the investigation gets further along," said CalTrain spokesperson Dan Lieberman.

Thursday's collision caused a fire which injured 13 passengers, sending five to the hospital including two Caltrain employees. None of the injuries are life-threatening.

VIDEO: Caltrain involved in fiery crash with truck in San Bruno
EMBED More News Videos

Caltrain passengers described what they felt and witnessed after a fiery crash between the train and the vehicle.



Passengers say the impact of the crash was terrifying.

"It was scary for everybody, everybody got pushed, we were anxious to get off," said Elizabeth Tom.

Any possible damage to both southbound and northbound tracks is still being assessed.

Caltrain is now operating a bus bridge on a modified schedule to get passengers around the crash scene.

Caltrain Crash: Here's everything you need to know
EMBED More News Videos

At least 13 people have been injured after a train slammed into a large truck in San Bruno Thursday morning, firefighters said.



"My reaction was it could have been any of us, we ride the train expecting it to be safe, the last thing you expect is something to go wrong," said commuter Francis Ray.

"We're glad none of the injuries life threatening, our sympathies go out to people affected by this we hope they make a recovery. Beyond that, we are eager to get service restored and the investigation can move on so we can find out what happened, so this doesn't happen again," Lieberman added.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsan brunocaltraintrain accidentntsbsocietyfireaccidentinvestigation
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CALTRAIN
Investigation underway as to how Caltrain collision happened
Here are the changes coming to Bay Area public transit
Bay Area public transit agencies to get federal funds
Measure RR results: Caltrain sales tax ahead in votes
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Fremont family welcomes relatives from war-torn Ukraine
Heaven's Gate survivor reflects on cult's mass suicide 25 years ago
FBI asking for help in locating missing Bay Area teen
Mayor Breed announces picks to replace recalled SFUSD board members
NC teacher emphasizes necessity of LGBTQ+ spaces in schools
Texas clinics' lawsuit over abortion ban is 'effectively over'
Show More
US slashes Russia trade status, bans alcohol and seafood
Bay Area residents find housing hot spot in this Central CA city
Gabby Petito's family sues Laundries, claiming they knew of murder
Bill attempts to prevent enrollment cap at Cal
Texas judge hears case on state's trans youth investigations
More TOP STORIES News