wildfire

'We'll be back': Boulder Creek camp destroyed in wildfire calls on community in effort to rebuild

By Kris Reyes
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- This summer would've been their 63rd year at Camp Krem, a beloved camp in Boulder Creek for adults and children with developmental disabilities.

Instead, their only plans this year is to rebuild after the CZU Lightning Complex fire burned their 87-acre camp to the ground.

Two weeks ago, Camp Krem's owners and staff finally got a chance to visit the ruins.

RELATED: More residents allowed to return home as crews get better handle on CZU Lightning Complex fires

"To actually come up here and smell it and see it and see the enormity of it all was really overwhelming," said Layla Sharief, Camp Krem's administrative director.

The camp hosted at least a thousand campers and counselors from all over the world, every year.

VIDEO: Eerie orange haze, ash blankets Santa Cruz neighborhood near CZU Complex Fire
EMBED More News Videos

Video from Santa Cruz shows a neighborhood shrouded in an eerie orange haze that looks like something out of a movie.



"Everything else here that you saw was volunteers and love and friendship and community. How do you let that go, you can't."

Despite the warnings of more fires in the years ahead and the possibility of mudslides that could wash out their roads, everyone at Camp Krem simply cannot let go because of the families that depend on them.
Their hope -- to raise $5 million and rebuild by 2022. To read more on the camp's efforts, click here.

RELATED: CZU complex fire evacuee holds benefit concert for fire department volunteers

"This is such an integral respite for the families who have our campers in their care that we need to get back as soon as they can," Sharief said.

In the ruins, there are signs of hope -- a playground, a canoe, buds of green, all reminders of the Camp Krem they want to bring back to life.

"We'll be back," said Sherief, ringing the chimes that survived the fire. " That's what that says to us."

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyboulder creek (santa cruz county)santa cruzdisabilitycampwildfirecal firelightning complex fire
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Fire evacuee holds benefit concert for CZU complex fire volunteers
CZU Lightning Complex: More residents allowed to return home
WILDFIRE
Smoky skies send people into movie theaters
Live updates: Glass Fire infringing on Calistoga city outskirts
Map shows wineries, landmarks destroyed in Glass Fire
What we know about the fires burning in the Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman concerned about COVID-19 after sitting near Trump at debate
Map shows wineries, landmarks destroyed in Glass Fire
Trump, stricken by COVID-19, arrives at military hospital
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
Marin Co. residents confused by fire emergency alert
'You can cut it with a knife': Thick smoke keeping Bay Area cooler
Misinformation spikes as Trump confirms COVID-19 diagnosis
Show More
Bay Area food banks remove letter from Trump found in donations
Airbnb bans Halloween night stays to discourage parties
Live updates: Glass Fire infringing on Calistoga city outskirts
Smoky skies send people into movie theaters
Express lane tolling hits I-880 in East Bay
More TOP STORIES News