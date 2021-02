CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Driver robbed while driving in San Francisco traffic

ROBBED WHILE DRIVING: Ben & Masha, real estate photographers noticed someone was following them near the on-ramp heading east on I-80



WATCH: their window gets smashed & suspects take $7K in photo equipment.



Tesla driver Alex caught it all camera. https://t.co/dfdfCRywJ7 pic.twitter.com/YyCz8Jg00B — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) February 6, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A driver captured video of a brazen robbery while driving through traffic in San Francisco on Friday afternoon.The driver, Alex, says he was about to get on an onramp, heading east on I-80 around 4:30 p.m. There, he witnessed someone jump out of a Honda Accord and smash a window of a Prius in front of him.The thief grabbed a bag and drove off.ABC7's Dion Lim spoke to the victims of the robbery, a husband and wife, who are from Iran.Ben says him and his wife, Masha, are real estate photographers and were on a shoot near Dolores Park.Ben, who was in the passenger seat of the Prius, says his wife noticed someone following them after the shoot.The couple says about $7,000 worth of camera equipment was stolen. They said they have not seen anything like this before and have filed a police report.If you have any information regarding this incident, you may e-mail the couple at info@homeshots.us. Dion Lim will have more details of the incident with the witness and the victim tonight on ABC7 News at 11 p.m.