Carmen Policy talks 49ers career | What Really Matters

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Carmen Policy is an icon in the National Football League having served as President and CEO of the San Francisco 49ers during the team's storied heyday in the eighties and nineties with repeated Super Bowl championships. He later took the same executive role in his home state of Ohio with the Cleveland Browns.I have known Carmen for many years and I was very pleased to sit down with him for a fascinating and varied discussion about What Really Matters. Carmen in smart, funny, warm, interesting, and a gentleman.He reached the heights of the sports world, but he is about much more than football and I think listeners and viewers will find our conversation fascinating.