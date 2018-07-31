CARR FIRE

Carr Fire becomes 7th most destructive fire in state history

Carr Fire in Shasta County, California on Monday, July 30, 2018. (KGO-TV)

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --
The Carr Fire is now the 7th most destructive fire in state history. The wildfire has burned more than 103,000 acres and is 23 percent contained.

The fire has killed six people, including two children and two firefighters. There are 818 homes and three businesses that have been destroyed; 4,000 structures remain threatened.

Residents say the hardest part is not knowing if their homes will still be standing.

"You just never think it's going to happen to you. You work twenty years to put things together...and even if the house is there, the landscape is going to be just terrible," said Ronald Henninger

Officials will hold a community meeting for residents impacted by the fire. The meeting will starts at 4 p.m. at the Trinity Alps Performing Arts Center in Weaverville.

