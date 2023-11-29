Israel-Hamas war: Protesters call on Bay Area lawmakers to demand permanent cease-fire in Gaza

Pro-Palestinian protesters held demonstrations outside of three different Bay Area lawmakers' offices.

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- On Wednesday, pro-Palestinian protesters affiliated with the group Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR, held demonstrations outside of three different Bay Area lawmakers' offices.

In Castro Valley, about 40 people marched to Congressman Eric Swalwell's Castro Valley office Wednesday morning.

"There's millions of people displaced, no home, no food, no electricity, aid is barely coming in," Seema Bagar, a protester said. "This is a genocide, this is not acceptable."

Despite a temporary truce in place for the last six days, allowing for hostage and prisoner exchanges, this group wants to see a permanent cease-fire.

They also want Congressman Swalwell to oppose America's financial support of Israel.

"We do not want this in our name with our tax dollars, we need to end all aid to Israel, we need Congressman Swalwell to sign onto the Cori Bush House Resolution 786 ASAP, we need an end to this genocide as soon as possible," she said.

Although the Congressman is in Washington D.C. voting on Wednesday, within minutes of protesters showing up to his office, a staffer connected him with demonstrators over FaceTime.

"We're all here at your office to...demand you and urge you to call for that permanent cease-fire to sign into the resolution," Bagar said.

Congressman Swalwell told demonstrators he supports the current negotiated cease-fire, which he calls a "pathway" to a more permanent solution.

"Hostages in exchange for cease-fire, that is occurring right now and as I said, that's the pathway to a permanent cease-fire," Swalwell said. "So day by day, we'll see if there's trust on both sides."

Swalwell's office said he is planning to hold a town hall soon to address this issue, but did not give a set date.

They plan to release more information on that in the next several days or hours.

In Palo Alto, protesters are also expected to hold an "Emergency Action" demonstration outside of Rep. Anna Eshoo's office at 3 p.m.

In San Rafael, a "Marin Vigil for Palestine" is expected to be held outside of Rep. Jared Huffman's office at 5 p.m.

