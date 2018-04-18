EARTHQUAKE

Ceremonies commemorate 112th anniversary of 1906 earthquake in SF

San Francisco dignitaries and firefighters are commemorating the 112th anniversary of the Great 1906 earthquake. (KGO-TV)

By Elissa Harrington
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco dignitaries and firefighters are commemorating the 112th anniversary of the Great 1906 earthquake.

Sirens wailed at 5:12 a.m. to mark the exact moment the quake struck the city. The annual event is being held at Lotta's Fountain in Downtown San Francisco.

It was a gathering spot in 1906 after the quake and the huge fires that followed. The fires destroyed more than 80 percent of the city.


This year, they took a moment to honor Mayor Ed Lee and laid a wreath on the fountain in his honor.

"But there is no way for the city to thank Ed Lee, except every time we pause, just as the bell starts to ring, just remember the water is flowing because of Ed Lee," said Willie Brown, former SF mayor.


After the ceremony, a procession was made to the golden fire hydrant at 20th and Church for the annual repainting ceremony. The hydrant is said to have been the only source of water during the aftermath of the quake.

Click here for the latest stories and videos about earthquakes here in the Bay Area and around the world, and click here for more information on disaster preparedness.
