Voters weigh fate of embattled San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=9358709" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The suspected driver in a fatal hit-and-run, Troy McAlister, has been out on parole since April 2020. Officials say he has been arrested multiple times since then, but that San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin never filed any criminal charges against him.