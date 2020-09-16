CA natural resources secretary says federal government 'needs to do its part' to prevent wildfires

Trump renewed his unfounded claim that failure to rake forest floors and clear dead timber is mostly to blame for the fires ravaging the West Coast, not climate change.
Crowfoot shifted blame for these fires from the state to the president by saying, "The federal government needs to do its part to maintain about 57% of the state's forest that federal agencies own and manage."
During the visit on Monday, Crowfoot challenged the president to work with the state on climate change.
The president responded, "It'll start getting cooler, you just watch."
"I wish science agreed with you," Crawfoot pushed back.
"I don't think science knows, actually," Trump countered.
Crowfoot took to Twitter to correct the president's statement.
It actually won’t get cooler Mr. President. #ClimateChangeIsReal pic.twitter.com/gYWtitBdcN— Wade Crowfoot (@WadeCrowfoot) September 14, 2020
"Let's be honest about the facts," Crowfoot said, "and let's be honest about climate change because it's creating conditions we've never seen before."
Twenty-five major wildfires are still burning across the state.
