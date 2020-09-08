colin kaepernick

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick returns to Madden for first time since 2016

Kaepernick is the top free-agent quarterback in Madden 21, with an 81 overall rating. His rating places him in the top 15 of the video game's 111 total quarterbacks.

(Electronic Arts)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Former San Francisco 49ers star Colin Kaepernick is returning to Madden.

This is the first time the quarterback has been in the video game since 2016 when he began kneeling during the national anthem in protest of racial inequality and police brutality in the U.S.

Kaepernick is the top free-agent quarterback in Madden 21, with an 81 overall rating. His rating places him in the top 15 of the video game's 111 total quarterbacks, according to ESPN.

TIMELINE: Colin Kaepernick's journey from San Francisco 49ers star to kneeling to protest racial injustice
EMBED More News Videos

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneels before the start of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Dec. 18, 2016 in Atlanta.



The signal caller remains unsigned by any NFL team. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement in early June condemning systematic racism and apologizing for "not listening to NFL players earlier" when they tried to address racial injustice. His statement on social media drew comparisons to Kaepernick, with many calling for Goodell to apologize to the former Niners quarterback.

EA Sports issued the following statement:

"Colin Kaepernick is one of the top free agents in football and a starting-caliber quarterback. The team at EA SPORTS, along with millions of Madden NFL fans, want to see him back in our game. Knowing that our EA SPORTS experiences are platforms for players to create, we want to make Madden NFL a place that reflects Colin's position and talent, rates him as a starting QB, and empowers our fans to express their hopes for the future of football. We've worked with Colin to make this possible, and we're excited to bring it to all of you today."

Get the latest on former 49er quarterback Colin Kaepernick here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscosan francisco 49ersblack lives mattercolin kaepernickprotestnflnational anthemvideo gameu.s. & worldelectronic artsrace in america
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
TIMELINE: How anthem protests have evolved over past 15 months
Kaepernick finishing $1 million pledge that began with anthem protest
COLIN KAEPERNICK
Kaepernick's journey from 49ers star to protesting racial injustice
Fauci, Kaepernick to receive Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award
Colin Kaepernick, Disney announce partnership deal
Black Lives Matter flag flying at Levi's Stadium
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
High fire danger triggers power shutoffs in North Bay
Where your county lands on CA's new 4-tier reopening plan
Would you leave the Bay Area and move to Oklahoma for $10K?
Building a Better Bay Area: Changing Workplace
WATCH TODAY: Newsom to give update on COVID-19, fires
LIST: Bay Area counties impacted by PG&E's power shutoffs
Creek Fire: Dozens airlifted from raging wildfire, brought to Fresno
Show More
Wildfire updates: SCU Lightning Complex Fire 95% contained
Creek Fire grows to 135,523 acres, new evacuation orders issued
Coronavirus live updates: Marin County to stay in Tier 1
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Best Western becomes Marin County's largest fire station
More TOP STORIES News