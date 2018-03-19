YOUNTVILLE VETERANS HOME SHOOTING

Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims

Speakers at Yountville memorial service (1 of 9)

Father of Yountville victim to other families: 'Our hearts ache for you'

The father of Jennifer Gonzalez Shushereba spoke at the memorial service for the Yountville shooting victims.

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
The three women who died when a gunman stormed a veterans center in Yountville, Calif. were remembered Monday night at a "Celebration of Life" memorial service.

The 1,200-seat Lincoln Theater at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center was filled to capacity Monday evening to celebrate the lives of three female employees of The Pathway Home veterans' treatment and recovery center who were killed by a former client.



Organizers said the event for Dr. Jennifer Gray Golick, Christine Loeber and Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba "will be a solemn and respectful honoring of the lives and contributions of the three brave women who lost their lives at The Pathway Home; an opportunity for family members, friends, and community to grieve together; and a moment to thank all of those who support our nation's veterans, especially in the area of mental health."

The event was open to the public and was held at the Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, on the campus of the Veterans Home of California. The theater holds 1,200 people and is expected to reach capacity. Doors opened at 4:30 p.m. and seating was on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Full schedule for the memorial:

6:00 p.m. Welcome Attendees by John Dunbar, Mayor, Town of Yountville (5 min)

- CHP Color Guard to Present the Colors

6:05 p.m. National Anthem by Kellie Fuller (2 min)

6:07 p.m. Invocation by Veterans Home Chaplain Ira Book (3 min)

6:10 p.m. Dignitaries Remarks (10 min)
- Congressman Mike Thompson (5 min)

- Dr. Vito Imbasciani, Secretary, CA Department of Veterans Affairs (5 min)

6:20 p.m. The Pathway Home (15 min)

- Dorothy Salmon, Chair, Board of Directors, The Pathway Home

- Zach Skiles, Graduate, The Pathway Home

6:35 p.m. Travis Air Force Base, Band of the Golden West (10 min)

6:45 p.m. Veterans Administration (20 min)
- Dr. Carolyn Clancy, Executive in Charge, Veterans Health Administration

- Keith Armstrong, Director, VITAL and Student Affairs Health Program San Francisco Veterans Affairs Health Care System

7:05 p.m. Closing Remarks by John Dunbar, Mayor, Town of Yountville (2 min)

