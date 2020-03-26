Coronavirus

Man charged with assault in case of social distancing rage

By
HOUSTON -- A man was charged with assault after punching two women in the head, Houston police said.

On Sunday, Houston police responded to reports of an assault at the 99 Cents Only store located at 251 W. Greens Rd.

Carlos Beal reportedly punched the store manager and assistant manager after they asked him to wait in line. The store was practicing the social distancing order, and was only letting 10 people inside at a time.

After punching the employees, Beal was tackled by a witness, according to police. He then fled the scene in a white Dodge van.

Beal was located at 400 W. Greens Rd and taken into custody.

The two employees were not seriously injured.

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonsocial distancingassaultcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
NY deaths drop below 100 for 2nd time in past week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News