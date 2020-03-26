Man charged with assault in case of social distancing rage

On Sunday, Houston police responded to reports of an assault at the 99 Cents Only store located at 251 W. Greens Rd.
Carlos Beal reportedly punched the store manager and assistant manager after they asked him to wait in line. The store was practicing the social distancing order, and was only letting 10 people inside at a time.
After punching the employees, Beal was tackled by a witness, according to police. He then fled the scene in a white Dodge van.
Beal was located at 400 W. Greens Rd and taken into custody.
The two employees were not seriously injured.
Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus California: Everything to know about stay at home order
- Bay Area cancelations, closures related to COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- Coronavirus in CA: Get resources and information about COVID-19
- Bay Area school closures related to coronavirus pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- How coronavirus compares with the flu
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19