Coronavirus California

Dozens of businesses in Santa Clara Co. face steep fines on Black Friday

By Kris Reyes
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Clara County has lived up to its promise to strictly enforce COVID-19 public health guidelines.

Dozens of violations were handed out just in the last two days.

As of noon Friday, 76 violations were handed out with fines ranging from $250 to more than one thousand dollars.

Public health officials said they will not name the businesses that were fined.

Businesses will be able to appeal their fines or pay in 30 days.

Earlier this week, officials announced that they would not be giving warnings or grace periods to correct their violations, only fines on the spot.

Public health officials have been patrolling the entire county since Thursday and will continue to check on busy shopping areas until Saturday.

There's been no word on whether health officers visited the busy Santana Row shopping area, but ABC7 News did find a huge crowd shopping and eating on Friday.

"I feel like they should be more strict about wearing masks, I could still see people a lot without a mask," said one shopper.

"Still being too close to everybody, I mean even if they're only letting a few people in, it's still cluttered," said Celina Sanchez, another shopper.

One mother and son said they had a better experience. They felt safe and walked away with good deals.

"Everyone was in their own areas," said Christopher Gomez.

"They have plexiglass up, they had enough personnel in there that you aren't sitting and waiting for someone to help you," said Martiza Aguiniga.

Santa Clara County Public Health said many of the violators failed to submit and post a revised social distancing protocol.

