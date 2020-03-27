Society

Red Cross faces severe blood shortage, urges donations amid coronavirus pandemic

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage as blood drives across the country are canceled due to concerns over the novel coronavirus crisis. Even though California's stay-at-home order may be in effect, that doesn't mean giving blood is off-limits.

RELATED: 'Verge of serious shortage': Bay Area blood centers feeling impact of coronavirus outbreak

"We want to make sure we have enough in our pipeline moving forward into May, into June, because blood donations don't stop," said Ken Toren, Red Cross Northern California Coastal Region executive director.

"People always need blood year-round," Toren said.

Since the start of the novel coronavirus crisis, nearly 150 blood drives have been canceled in Northern California, resulting in more than 4,600 fewer donations.

RELATED: Surgeon General urges US citizens to donate blood to help during coronavirus crisis

ABC7 News spoke to Stanford resident Eva Fourakis, who spent Thursday afternoon at the San Jose Blood Center, fully aware of the growing need.

"Donating blood only takes like 10 minutes," said Fourakis. "Donating platelets takes two hours, but I get to sit here and watch a movie, which I could be doing at home, or I could be doing it here knowing that I'm helping someone."

The Red Cross has implemented new measures to reassure the public that blood donation is a safe process. This includes social distancing and enhanced cleaning of surfaces and equipment. To help maintain the safety of donors, volunteers, and staff, every person who enters the facility is having their temperature checked before they walk into the center.

"We're still going to have traumatic injuries. We still have cancer victims, cancer treatments underway that critically need support with donations of blood," said San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, who stopped by the center to donate blood and encourage others to do the same.

TAKE ACTION: How you can help amid COVID-19 pandemic

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan joseblood driveblood donationscoronavirus californiaamerican red crosssam liccardored crossdonations
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News